Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
11:58
Malaysia: Sarawak stops financing government-linked companies from 2027
27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 June 2024_ The Sarawak Government has announced that from 2027 it will no longer provide financing to government-linked companies (GLCs), starting with the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA). Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said these companies will have to seek their own capital and investments, similar to private businesses. This decision is part of the government's efforts to adopt lean management practices and use available funds to improve infrastructure, such as schools and clinics. Abang Johari stressed that GLCs will also have to return dividends to the government. The Borneo Post reports it. This measure aims to strengthen Sarawak's financial position and prevent loss of funds.

in Evidenza