Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Sarawak to launch first AI centre in 2025

09 August 2024_ Sarawak plans to open its first artificial intelligence (AI) centre in 2025, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced....

Malaysia: Sarawak to launch first AI centre in 2025
09 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 August 2024_ Sarawak plans to open its first artificial intelligence (AI) centre in 2025, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced. The centre will be located in Taman Teknologi Tinggi Sama Jaya, a technology development area. This project aims to boost innovation and technology development in the region, thereby contributing to Sarawak's economic growth. The announcement was made during the launch ceremony of the AI Initiative and Sarawak Premier's Special Awards in Kuching. The source of this news is Utusan Borneo. Sarawak is a state in Malaysia located on the island of Borneo, known for its biodiversity and natural resources.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sarawak Sarawak to launch first source of this news first artificial intelligence
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza