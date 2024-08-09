Malaysia: Sarawak to launch first AI centre in 2025

09 August 2024_ Sarawak plans to open its first artificial intelligence (AI) centre in 2025, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced. The centre will be located in Taman Teknologi Tinggi Sama Jaya, a technology development area. This project aims to boost innovation and technology development in the region, thereby contributing to Sarawak's economic growth. The announcement was made during the launch ceremony of the AI Initiative and Sarawak Premier's Special Awards in Kuching. The source of this news is Utusan Borneo. Sarawak is a state in Malaysia located on the island of Borneo, known for its biodiversity and natural resources.