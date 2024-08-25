Malaysia: Search continues for tourist swallowed by sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur

August 25, 2024_ Search operations for Vijayalaksmi, a 48-year-old Indian tourist, continue in Kuala Lumpur after she was swallowed by an 8-meter deep sinkhole. Rescuers have opened six sewage pits in the Jalan Masjid India area to facilitate the search, but so far no clues have been found. The Federal Territories Ministry said the search will extend to the Pantai Dalam sewage treatment plant, while local traders are calling for safety measures to prevent future accidents. The news is reported by thestar.com.my. Authorities are also planning to map areas of Kuala Lumpur to ensure public safety.