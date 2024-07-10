Malaysia: Security tightened in Sarawak due to Indonesian expansion plans

10 July 2024_ The Third Malaysian Infantry Brigade will step up security measures in Sarawak in response to the construction of two new Indonesian cities in Kalimantan. Brigadier General Mohd Sofian Bin Duran Sutan said the brigade will continue to monitor and ensure security in the region, especially in view of Indonesia's plans to build a new capital in Kalimantan. This development could bring economic and development benefits for the region, according to Tun Pehin Sri Dr. Wan Junaidi. Wan Junaidi underlined the importance of maintaining a high focus on safety. Utusan Borneo reports it. The Third Malayan Infantry Brigade is a military unit responsible for the defense of the Sarawak region.