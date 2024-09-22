Malaysia: Selangor Sultanate Orders Closure of Unregistered Islamic Schools and Charities

September 21, 2024_ The Sultanate of Selangor, led by Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has ordered the immediate closure of all charitable homes and Islamic schools under the control of GISB Holding (GISBH). This decision also extends to those establishments that are not registered or suspected of being involved in criminal activities, including those related to Islamic justice. The Sultan issued this order in response to worrying reports regarding these institutions. The news was reported by BH Ahad. GISB Holding is a Malaysian conglomerate that operates various businesses, including those in the education and social sectors, and its closure could have significant repercussions on the local community.