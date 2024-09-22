Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Selangor Sultanate Orders Closure of Unregistered Islamic Schools and Charities

September 21, 2024_ The Sultanate of Selangor, led by Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has ordered the immediate closure of all charitable homes and...

Malaysia: Selangor Sultanate Orders Closure of Unregistered Islamic Schools and Charities
22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 21, 2024_ The Sultanate of Selangor, led by Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has ordered the immediate closure of all charitable homes and Islamic schools under the control of GISB Holding (GISBH). This decision also extends to those establishments that are not registered or suspected of being involved in criminal activities, including those related to Islamic justice. The Sultan issued this order in response to worrying reports regarding these institutions. The news was reported by BH Ahad. GISB Holding is a Malaysian conglomerate that operates various businesses, including those in the education and social sectors, and its closure could have significant repercussions on the local community.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
issued this order various businesses Islamic schools under led
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza