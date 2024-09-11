Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Senni Home combines Italian elegance and Malaysian warmth in interior design

September 10, 2024_ Senni Home, located at Bangsar Shopping Centre, is a furniture store that offers a unique experience, combining Italian elegance...

11 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
September 10, 2024_ Senni Home, located at Bangsar Shopping Centre, is a furniture store that offers a unique experience, combining Italian elegance with Malaysian warmth. The name 'Senni' is a fusion of the Malay word 'Seni', meaning 'Art', with an Italian touch, reflecting the company's commitment to refined design. The store features a selection of high-quality furniture, including prestigious brands such as Ditre Italia and Presotto Milano, offering customized solutions for every home. The news is reported by atap.co. Senni Home aims to transform homes into elegant havens, with a dedicated team that ensures exceptional service throughout the purchasing and installation process.

