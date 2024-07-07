Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
Malaysia: Severe coral bleaching threatens marine biodiversity

7 July 2024_ Malaysia's corals are experiencing severe bleaching due to rising sea surface temperatures. This phenomenon could have serious...

07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
7 July 2024_ Malaysia's corals are experiencing severe bleaching due to rising sea surface temperatures. This phenomenon could have serious implications for marine biodiversity, fisheries and tourism. The Department of Fisheries Malaysia (DOF) detected the problem through reports from local NGOs, dive operators and divers. The worst affected areas include Pulau Payar, Pulau Perhentian, Pulau Redang, Pulau Tenggol, Pulau Tioman and Pulau Pemanggil. Metro reports it. The DOF is closely monitoring the situation and has established the Malaysia Coral Bleaching Response Committee to address the issue.

