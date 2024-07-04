Malaysia: Sicilian chef opens specialized restaurant in Kuala Lumpur

4 July 2024_ The famous Sicilian chef Emilio Broso has inaugurated a new restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, specializing in Sicilian cuisine. Emilio Cibo E Vino, located in the Glo Damansara shopping center, offers traditional dishes reinterpreted with an international touch. Among the specialties, the caponata, the Caprese salad with Bronte pistachios and the Pasta alla Norma stand out. The restaurant also offers arancini with cuttlefish and macaroni timbale, inspired by famous films. Eatdrinkkl.blogspot.com reports it. Emilio Broso, originally from Palermo, brought the Sicilian culinary tradition to Malaysia, enriching it with his international experience.