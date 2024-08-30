Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Malaysia: Sinkhole accidents seriously injure traders on Jalan Masjid India

30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 30, 2024_ Traders on Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur have suffered sales losses of 50 to 70 percent following a sinkhole incident on Friday that left a 48-year-old Indian woman missing. Many shop owners, such as Md Daud Mohd Jonid, said they were forced to consider temporarily closing their businesses to avoid further losses. The situation is exacerbated by water cuts and yellow tape obstructing deliveries. Traders' associations are calling for a meeting with the authorities to discuss safety measures and support. The news was reported by thesun.my. The search for the missing woman continues, while traders are hoping for a quick return to normalcy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
