Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Six former Bersatu MPs retain their seats

10 July 2024_ Six former Bersatu members of Parliament will retain their seats, as confirmed by Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul. The decision...

11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
10 July 2024_ Six former Bersatu members of Parliament will retain their seats, as confirmed by Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul. The decision was communicated via a letter dated 9 July 2024, received by Bersatu Chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Muhyiddin expressed disappointment with the decision, believing it to be in conflict with Article 49A(3) of the Federal Constitution. He also criticized the Speaker of Parliament for violating the Constitution, despite his oath to defend it. Berita Harian reports it. The issue concerns the alleged vacancy of the parliamentary seats of the six former Bersatu members.

