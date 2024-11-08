Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Southern Steel-Danieli legal dispute resolved

08 November 2024_ Southern Steel Bhd has concluded a long-running legal dispute with Italian company Danieli &amp; C Officine Meccaniche SpA, over the...

Malaysia: Southern Steel-Danieli legal dispute resolved
08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 November 2024_ Southern Steel Bhd has concluded a long-running legal dispute with Italian company Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche SpA, over the construction of a steelmaking plant. The parties have signed a settlement agreement in which Danieli will pay Southern HRC Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Southern Steel, €42.48 million. In return, Southern HRC will transfer ownership of the plant to Danieli, ending a dispute that has been going on since 2016. This agreement marks a major turning point for both companies, which can now focus on their core businesses, as reported by dagangnews.com. Danieli, headquartered in Italy, is a leading global supplier of plants and equipment for the metallurgical industry.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
long running legal dispute C Officine Meccaniche SpA Danieli litigio
Vedi anche
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza