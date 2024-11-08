Malaysia: Southern Steel-Danieli legal dispute resolved

08 November 2024_ Southern Steel Bhd has concluded a long-running legal dispute with Italian company Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche SpA, over the construction of a steelmaking plant. The parties have signed a settlement agreement in which Danieli will pay Southern HRC Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Southern Steel, €42.48 million. In return, Southern HRC will transfer ownership of the plant to Danieli, ending a dispute that has been going on since 2016. This agreement marks a major turning point for both companies, which can now focus on their core businesses, as reported by dagangnews.com. Danieli, headquartered in Italy, is a leading global supplier of plants and equipment for the metallurgical industry.