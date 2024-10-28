Malaysia: Stellantis opens spare parts warehouse in Asia-Pacific

October 28, 2024_ Stellantis has announced the opening of a spare parts warehouse in Malaysia, which will serve 20 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The center, located in the Free Trade Zone, will improve the quality of after-sales service and the competitiveness of Stellantis brands, including the prestigious Italian brands Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo and Maserati. The decision to establish the center in Malaysia underscores the importance of the country as a regional hub for Stellantis, which has already invested in local production. The news was reported by paultan.org, highlighting Malaysia's growing role in the Asia-Pacific automotive landscape.