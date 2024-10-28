Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Stellantis opens spare parts warehouse in Asia-Pacific

October 28, 2024_ Stellantis has announced the opening of a spare parts warehouse in Malaysia, which will serve 20 countries in the Asia-Pacific...

Malaysia: Stellantis opens spare parts warehouse in Asia-Pacific
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ Stellantis has announced the opening of a spare parts warehouse in Malaysia, which will serve 20 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The center, located in the Free Trade Zone, will improve the quality of after-sales service and the competitiveness of Stellantis brands, including the prestigious Italian brands Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo and Maserati. The decision to establish the center in Malaysia underscores the importance of the country as a regional hub for Stellantis, which has already invested in local production. The news was reported by paultan.org, highlighting Malaysia's growing role in the Asia-Pacific automotive landscape.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
brands Fiat Asia Pacific region Malesia Asia Pacific
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza