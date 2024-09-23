Malaysia: Steven Sim new Penang DAP president for 2024-2027

22 September 2024_ Steven Sim has been appointed as the new president of the Penang state Democratic Action Party (DAP) for the 2024-2027 term, succeeding Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow. Sim secured 1,237 votes in the DAP state election, placing him slightly behind Ramkarpal Singh, who received 1,247 votes and will now serve as the Penang DAP vice president. Ramkarpal, the Member of Parliament for Bukit Gelugor, secured the highest number of votes in the party election, the New Straits Times reported. DAP is a major political party in Malaysia, known for its opposition to the government and its commitment to social justice and civil rights.