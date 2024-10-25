Malaysia: Storm causes damage to 244 homes in Bandar Chukai

October 24, 2024_ A storm accompanied by hail damaged 244 homes in Bandar Chukai, Kemaman district, and surrounding areas. Councilor Hanafiah Mat said the affected homes were in nine villages, including Kampung Tuan and Kampung Gong Pauh, with seven families moved to an evacuation center. Seventeen contract teams were mobilized to repair the damage, supported by local NGOs. Seven schools also sustained significant damage, with some temporarily closed for repairs, Harian Metro reported. Local authorities are working to ensure classes can resume as normal by next Sunday.