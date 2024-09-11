Malaysia: Strengthening strategic cooperation with China

September 10, 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has highlighted the importance of stronger strategic cooperation between Malaysia and China, highlighting the benefits for both countries and the region as a whole. Speaking at the 17th World Congress of Chinese Entrepreneurs, Anwar highlighted that China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for 15 years, with trade volume approaching US$1 trillion in 2023. He also mentioned the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the digital economy, which is a significant step towards deeper cooperation. The source of this news is 星洲日報 (Sin Chew Daily). Malaysia, a Southeast Asian country, is seeking to promote its strategic position in trade and investment by actively cooperating with other countries in the ASEAN region.