Malaysia: Strong growth stock market with inflow of foreign capital

July 4, 2024_ The Malaysian stock market recorded a significant increase of 293 points, closing at a high of 23,172 points. This increase was fueled by the return of foreign capital and the continued support of local investors. Among the highlighted stocks, TSMC saw notable upside, contributing to the overall market growth. The US dollar also showed strength, positively influencing transactions.工商時報 reports it. This positive trend reflects investor confidence in Malaysia's economic stability.