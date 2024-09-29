Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Success for 'Food & Hospitality Malaysia' and 'Sabah Hospitality Fiesta' in Kota Kinabalu

28 September 2024_ The 'Food &amp; Hospitality Malaysia' (FHM) and 'Sabah Hospitality Fiesta' Borneo Edition, an annual event that promotes innovation in...

Malaysia: Success for 'Food & Hospitality Malaysia' and 'Sabah Hospitality Fiesta' in Kota Kinabalu
29 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

28 September 2024_ The 'Food & Hospitality Malaysia' (FHM) and 'Sabah Hospitality Fiesta' Borneo Edition, an annual event that promotes innovation in the hospitality industry, took place in Kota Kinabalu. Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew highlighted the importance of these events for Sabah's hospitality and culinary industry. The event, which celebrates the industry's successes, also provides opportunities to address challenges and foster new ideas. The source of this news is Utusan Borneo. The initiative, which began in 1997, has become an important platform to showcase Sabah's culture and gastronomy, helping to position the region as a centre of excellence in the hospitality industry.

