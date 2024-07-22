Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Sultan Ibrahim and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim promote good governance

21 July 2024_ Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are emphasizing the importance of good governance to...

22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
21 July 2024_ Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are emphasizing the importance of good governance to fight corruption and embezzlement. Johor Royal Council member Datuk Prof Dr Kassim Thukiman said this joint agenda can take Malaysia to new levels of progress and improve the country's image. Sultan Ibrahim stressed the importance of law enforcement to gain international respect and improve the country's international index, thereby increasing the confidence of foreign investors. Dr Kassim also highlighted Sultan Ibrahim's significant role in keeping the nation on the right path through regular discussions with the Prime Minister and other government officials. Harian Metro reports that Sultan Ibrahim took the oath as the 17th King of Malaysia on January 31 and his installation ceremony took place in Istana Negara today. The collaboration between the King and the Prime Minister is seen as a crucial step for the well-being and unity of the Malaysian people.

