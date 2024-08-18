Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
13:01
Malaysia: Sultan Ibrahim condemns corruption in military

Malaysia: Sultan Ibrahim condemns corruption in military
18 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
1 minuti

August 17, 2024_ Sultan Ibrahim, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, has denounced corruption within Angkatan Tentera Malaysia (ATM), saying it threatens the country's sovereignty and honor. At a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, he said there will be no tolerance for military officials engaging in corrupt practices, especially in government contracts. The Sultan warned that corruption in the procurement of military equipment could compromise national security. The ceremony was attended by senior military officials and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, BH reported. Angkatan Tentera Malaysia is the country's military institution, responsible for national defense and security.

