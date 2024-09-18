Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Sultan Ibrahim orders probe into charity home abuse

17 September 2024_ Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, has called for a prompt and thorough investigation by the...

18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
17 September 2024_ Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, has called for a prompt and thorough investigation by the Royal Malaysian Police Force (PDRM) into alleged crimes and child abuse associated with the Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holding (GISBH). The decision was made after several reports of the alleged abuse were published in the media. The Sultan stressed the importance of protecting the Islamic faith and urged people to avoid extreme statements on religious matters, which are considered highly sensitive. The request for the investigation was communicated today through the Royal Press Office (RPO), as reported by Berita Harian. GISBH is a charitable organisation that has attracted attention for its activities, and the Sultan highlighted the need to deal cautiously with religious and social issues in the country.

