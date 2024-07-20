Malaysia: Sultan Ibrahim proclamato Yang di-Pertuan Agong

20 July 2024_ Today, Sultan Ibrahim was officially proclaimed as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia in a solemn ceremony at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur. This historic event reaffirms the country's constitutional monarchy system, which supports parliamentary democratic administration. The coronation ceremony, held every five years, is an event of great national importance and complies with Article 32(1) of the Federal Constitution. Sultan Ibrahim succeeds Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang, whose term ended on January 30, 2024. Utusan Borneo reports. The ceremony was attended by approximately 700 guests, including local and international dignitaries.