Malaysia: Sultan Ibrahim promises a just and compassionate government

July 21, 2024_ The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim declared that he wants to govern with justice, fairness and compassion for all citizens. During his coronation ceremony as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Istana Negara, he expressed gratitude to the Raja-Raja Melayu for their trust in him. Sultan Ibrahim stressed the importance of maintaining harmony and stability in the country. He also thanked Allah for the strength to fulfill his duties as head of state. Utusan Borneo reports it. The ceremony was attended by numerous dignitaries and royal representatives.