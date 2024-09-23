Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Sultan Ibrahim strengthens ties with China during state visit
23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 23, 2024_ Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, said his state visit to China has further consolidated the friendship and bilateral relations between the two countries. During the meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, various topics were discussed, which were welcomed by both leaders. The Sultan stressed the importance of reviewing the results of the visit and taking appropriate measures in areas such as education, trade and investment. He also praised China's growth over the past two decades as an example to follow in addressing Malaysia's challenges. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. Malaysia, a Southeast Asian country, has historically maintained close relations with China, a key trading partner in the region.

