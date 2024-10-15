Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
Malaysia: Sultanate welcomes King and Queen on visit to Brunei

14 October 2024_ Sultan Ibrahim and Queen Zarith Sofiah of Malaysia were welcomed with state honours at Istana Nurul Iman, the official residence of...

15 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
14 October 2024_ Sultan Ibrahim and Queen Zarith Sofiah of Malaysia were welcomed with state honours at Istana Nurul Iman, the official residence of the Sultan of Brunei, during their three-day visit to the country. The visit, which began yesterday, marks an important opportunity to strengthen ties between Malaysia and Brunei. Official meetings and cultural exchanges between the two nations are planned during the stay. The visit of the King and Queen underscores the importance of bilateral relations in the region, Berita Harian reported. Brunei, a small sultanate located on the island of Borneo, is known for its oil wealth and absolute monarchy.

