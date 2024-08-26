Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Malaysia: Surprising economic growth and rising investor confidence

August 25, 2024_ Malaysia recorded economic growth in the second quarter of 2024 that exceeded expectations, highlighting the country's resilience...

Malaysia: Surprising economic growth and rising investor confidence
26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
August 25, 2024_ Malaysia recorded economic growth in the second quarter of 2024 that exceeded expectations, highlighting the country's resilience and effective economic policies. The appreciation of the ringgit, fiscal prudence and rising direct investment, both domestic and foreign, helped improve market sentiment. Analysts expect the ringgit to strengthen further, reaching RM4.25 against the US dollar by the end of 2024. This information was reported by bernama.com, which highlights how Malaysia is focusing on innovative policies to attract investment and promote sustainable growth.

