Malaysia: Tamu Besar Kota Belud celebrates local culture and tourism

02 November 2024_ Tamu Besar Kota Belud, a major cultural event, attracted numerous visitors, highlighting the richness of Malaysia's cultural diversity. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor highlighted the government's commitment to promoting the socio-economic and tourism potential of Sabah, one of its regions. The event, which brings together different ethnic communities such as the Bajau, Kadazandusun, Iranun and Chinese, is a symbol of unity and social cohesion. Various cultural and commercial activities were organised during the event to showcase local products. This news was reported by Utusan Borneo. Kota Belud is known for its traditions and natural beauty, offering over 30 tourist attractions including outdoor adventures and cultural experiences.