Malaysia: Technical study begins for Menumbok-Labuan Bridge

November 11, 2024_ A major technical study for the implementation of the Menumbok-Labuan Bridge project, which will connect the free trade zone with mainland Sabah, will begin next year. Federal Lands Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa announced that the project will be led by a dedicated task force and has an initial budget of RM500,000 to assess its feasibility. The 17.5km-long bridge will facilitate travel and stimulate economic and social growth in the region, which is currently only served by ferries. Zaliha also stressed the importance of monitoring the progress of the project, which will be managed by the Ministry of Public Works. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. The bridge is a significant step towards improving connectivity in the Labuan region, a Malaysian island off the coast of Sabah.