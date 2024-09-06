Malaysia: Tengku Amir Shah becomes president of Ital Auto Malaysia, the official Ferrari dealer

06 September 2024_ Tengku Amir Shah, Raja Muda of Selangor, has accepted the role of President of Ital Auto Malaysia, the official Ferrari dealer in the country. With a passion for luxury cars, Tengku Amir Shah aims to elevate the customer experience in the Malaysian market by emphasizing personalization and high-quality service. His family experience with exotic cars, especially Ferrari, has prepared him for this new role, where he intends to take the brand to new heights. The news was reported by robbreport.com.my. Tengku Amir Shah is also active in social initiatives, demonstrating a commitment to the Malaysian youth community.