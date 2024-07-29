Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:20
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: The archaeological complex of Niah recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site

28 July 2024_ The Warisan Arkeologi Kompleks Gua Taman Negara Niah, located in the state of Sarawak, has been officially included in the list of...

Malaysia: The archaeological complex of Niah recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site
29 luglio 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

28 July 2024_ The Warisan Arkeologi Kompleks Gua Taman Negara Niah, located in the state of Sarawak, has been officially included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The decision was announced at the 46th meeting of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi, India, and received consensus from 21 members of the committee. The application for this site began in 2019 and saw support from several Malaysian government agencies. With this recognition, Malaysia now has five UNESCO sites, helping to promote tourism and cultural heritage conservation. The news was reported by Utusan Borneo. Malaysia is also working to nominate more sites as World Heritage Sites in the future.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The news was reported by Utusan Borneo Malesia has been officially included recognized as
Vedi anche
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza