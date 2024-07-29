Malaysia: The archaeological complex of Niah recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site

28 July 2024_ The Warisan Arkeologi Kompleks Gua Taman Negara Niah, located in the state of Sarawak, has been officially included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The decision was announced at the 46th meeting of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi, India, and received consensus from 21 members of the committee. The application for this site began in 2019 and saw support from several Malaysian government agencies. With this recognition, Malaysia now has five UNESCO sites, helping to promote tourism and cultural heritage conservation. The news was reported by Utusan Borneo. Malaysia is also working to nominate more sites as World Heritage Sites in the future.