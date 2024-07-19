Malaysia: The body of Nur Farah Kartini found after days of disappearance

19 July 2024_ The mystery of Nur Farah Kartini's disappearance has been solved with the discovery of her body, after she was declared missing on 10 July. Family and friends are deeply affected by his tragic and unexpected death. A friend described Nur Farah as a kind and respectful person, recalling his help during an incident in Tanjung Malim. The body of the young woman, originally from Sarawak and a former student of Pendidikan Sultan Idris University (UPSI), was buried in Pekan, Pahang. Utusan Borneo reports that police have arrested a suspect, a 26-year-old civil servant, and are investigating the case as a homicide. The community hopes that Nur Farah Kartini gets justice.