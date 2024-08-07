Malaysia: The country's first integrated circuit design park opens

07 August 2024_ Malaysia's first integrated circuit design park, the largest in Southeast Asia, located in the state of Selangor, has been officially opened. This park is dedicated to semiconductor design and manufacturing, aiming to position Malaysia as the region's technology hub. The Selangor state government said the opening of the park will bring significant economic benefits and create numerous jobs, while also promoting collaboration with local universities to train talent in the technology sector. The source of this news is 星洲日報 (Sin Chew Daily). This development represents an important step for Malaysia towards high-tech industry, contributing to the country's long-term economic growth.