Malaysia: The Ministry of Health orders the recall of ice creams containing cough syrup

30 July 2024_ Malaysia's Ministry of Health has issued an order to stop the sale of ice cream containing the traditional cough syrup 'Pei Pa Koa', to protect public health. This decision was made after an ice cream product, infused with the syrup, went viral on social media. The 1983 Food Law prohibits the sale of food adulterated with medicines, with fines of up to RM20,000 or five years in prison. The Ministry also called on the public to pay attention to food safety and avoid potentially dangerous products, as reported by The Borneo Post. Pei Pa Koa is a registered product to relieve sore throat and cough, but is contraindicated for pregnant women, as indicated on the label.