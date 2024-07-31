Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: The Ministry of Health orders the recall of ice creams containing cough syrup

30 July 2024_ Malaysia's Ministry of Health has issued an order to stop the sale of ice cream containing the traditional cough syrup 'Pei Pa Koa', to...

Malaysia: The Ministry of Health orders the recall of ice creams containing cough syrup
31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

30 July 2024_ Malaysia's Ministry of Health has issued an order to stop the sale of ice cream containing the traditional cough syrup 'Pei Pa Koa', to protect public health. This decision was made after an ice cream product, infused with the syrup, went viral on social media. The 1983 Food Law prohibits the sale of food adulterated with medicines, with fines of up to RM20,000 or five years in prison. The Ministry also called on the public to pay attention to food safety and avoid potentially dangerous products, as reported by The Borneo Post. Pei Pa Koa is a registered product to relieve sore throat and cough, but is contraindicated for pregnant women, as indicated on the label.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
traditional cough syrup tosse cough Pei Pa Koa
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza