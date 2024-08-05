Malaysia: The Sabah government promotes economic development through the SMJ program

04 August 2024_ The Sabah State Government is implementing the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development program in line with the vision of Malaysia Madani, which aims to grow the country globally. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor highlighted the importance of the agricultural, industrial and tourism sectors in stimulating the local economy and attracting investment. Over the past two years, Sabah has seen an investment inflow of RM12 billion, thanks to investor-friendly policies. The event was presided over by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Anwar Ibrahim, president of the Keadilan Rakyat Party (PKR), as reported by Utusan Borneo. The Government of Sabah is committed to improving the well-being of citizens and developing human capital to ensure a prosperous future for the region.