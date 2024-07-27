Malaysia: The Sabah state government rejects allegations of negligence in negotiations with the federal government

26 July 2024_ The Sabah state government has strongly denied allegations of negligence in its negotiations to obtain a 40% share of revenue from the federal government. State Attorney-General Datuk Brenddon Keith Soh has denied federal minister Datuk Ewon Benedick's claims of delays in submitting the official proposal. Soh stressed that the state government has always acted professionally and made official requests to obtain crucial financial data from the federal government. Despite requests, financial data was not shared fully, leading the state government to calculate the revenue owed itself. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. The negotiations concern the rights of Sabah, a Malaysian state located on the island of Borneo, under Articles 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution.