Malaysia: Three students missing after shipwreck in Lundu

21 August 2024_ Three students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sematan were reported missing after the boat they were travelling in sank in the Batang Kayan River in Lundu. The incident occurred at around 5pm, while 15 students and one civilian were returning from Kampung Selampit to Kampung Sebat. While 13 students and three civilians were rescued, the three missing were identified as Alisma Wilson, 14, Helena Fasha, 14, and Vilkie, 15. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, but the three students have not been found so far, Utusan Borneo reported. The Lundu area is located in the state of Sarawak on the east coast of Malaysia, and is known for its rivers and natural landscapes.