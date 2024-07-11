Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Toh Puan Na'imah Abdul Khalid will participate in the Venice Biennale

11 July 2024_ Toh Puan Na'imah Abdul Khalid has been granted permission to travel abroad to attend an international art exhibition in Venice and meet...

Malaysia: Toh Puan Na'imah Abdul Khalid will participate in the Venice Biennale
11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
11 July 2024_ Toh Puan Na'imah Abdul Khalid has been granted permission to travel abroad to attend an international art exhibition in Venice and meet her lawyer in London next week. Court of Session judge Azrul Darus approved the request for the temporary release of Na'imah's passport to allow her to participate in the Venice Biennale from 16 to 20 July. Na'imah, chairwoman of the board of directors of the non-profit Yayasan Ilham Foundation, said the trip was timed to meet various individuals during her visit. The news was reported by nst.com.my. Na'imah is the wife of former Malaysian finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, who is currently under investigation for failing to declare her assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

