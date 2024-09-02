Malaysia: Tourists urged to understand local culture to avoid culture shock

02 September 2024_ Foreign tourists have been urged to learn about Malaysian culture and lifestyle before arriving in the country to avoid negative experiences. Professor Mohd Hafiz Hanafiah, a lecturer in tourism economics at Universiti Teknologi Mara, commented on complaints from some tourists about public toilets, which have been rated five out of ten. Critics include slippery floors, lack of toilet paper and general cleanliness. It is crucial that visitors understand cultural differences and local practices, as hygiene standards can vary greatly from country to country, thesun.my reported. The Malaysian government has also earmarked funds to improve public toilets ahead of the Visit Malaysia 2026 initiative, stressing the importance of maintaining high standards to attract tourists.