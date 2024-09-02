Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Tourists urged to understand local culture to avoid culture shock

02 September 2024_ Foreign tourists have been urged to learn about Malaysian culture and lifestyle before arriving in the country to avoid negative...

Malaysia: Tourists urged to understand local culture to avoid culture shock
02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 September 2024_ Foreign tourists have been urged to learn about Malaysian culture and lifestyle before arriving in the country to avoid negative experiences. Professor Mohd Hafiz Hanafiah, a lecturer in tourism economics at Universiti Teknologi Mara, commented on complaints from some tourists about public toilets, which have been rated five out of ten. Critics include slippery floors, lack of toilet paper and general cleanliness. It is crucial that visitors understand cultural differences and local practices, as hygiene standards can vary greatly from country to country, thesun.my reported. The Malaysian government has also earmarked funds to improve public toilets ahead of the Visit Malaysia 2026 initiative, stressing the importance of maintaining high standards to attract tourists.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Malaysian government been tourism economics at Universiti Teknologi Mara Malesia
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza