Malaysia: Trade in agricultural products with Taiwan restored

Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
July 31, 2024_ After the signing of an agreement, trade in agricultural products between Malaysia and Taiwan was immediately restored, marking a...

31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
July 31, 2024_ After the signing of an agreement, trade in agricultural products between Malaysia and Taiwan was immediately restored, marking a significant step in economic cooperation between the two regions. This agreement is considered crucial for strengthening trade ties and promoting agricultural development. Authorities on both sides have expressed optimism regarding the mutual benefits that will arise from this agreement. The resumption of trade is seen as an opportunity to improve access to markets and increase the variety of products available. The news is reported by 中國時報. This agreement could also positively influence broader economic relations between Malaysia and other Asian nations.

