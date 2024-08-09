Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: TUMI Opens Store in KLCC with Italian-Inspired Collections

August 08, 2024_ TUMI recently opened its new store at Suria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, showcasing its Fall 2024 collections in a luxurious event. The new...

Malaysia: TUMI Opens Store in KLCC with Italian-Inspired Collections
09 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 08, 2024_ TUMI recently opened its new store at Suria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, showcasing its Fall 2024 collections in a luxurious event. The new collection includes the Turin line, crafted from premium Italian leather, and the 19 Degree Frame, an expansion of the popular 19 Degree range. The store, with a modern and welcoming design, offers an exclusive experience to customers, reflecting the brand's commitment to innovation and elegance. The event was attended by local celebrities and offered a Seoul-inspired sensory experience, with workshops and tastings. The news was reported by trendgrnd.com. TUMI continues to strengthen its presence in Malaysia, highlighting the country's appreciation for luxury design and quality craftsmanship.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at Suria KLCC tumi Opens store event luxurious event
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza