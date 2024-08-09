Malaysia: TUMI Opens Store in KLCC with Italian-Inspired Collections

August 08, 2024_ TUMI recently opened its new store at Suria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, showcasing its Fall 2024 collections in a luxurious event. The new collection includes the Turin line, crafted from premium Italian leather, and the 19 Degree Frame, an expansion of the popular 19 Degree range. The store, with a modern and welcoming design, offers an exclusive experience to customers, reflecting the brand's commitment to innovation and elegance. The event was attended by local celebrities and offered a Seoul-inspired sensory experience, with workshops and tastings. The news was reported by trendgrnd.com. TUMI continues to strengthen its presence in Malaysia, highlighting the country's appreciation for luxury design and quality craftsmanship.