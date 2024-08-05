Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Malaysia: UMNO discusses future and justice for Najib Razak ahead of elections

04 August 2024_ UMNO, Malaysia's main political party, is examining proposals from 189 of its divisions in preparation for the upcoming general...

04 August 2024_ UMNO, Malaysia's main political party, is examining proposals from 189 of its divisions in preparation for the upcoming general elections. Among the topics discussed was the demand for justice for the party's former president, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is currently embroiled in legal disputes. UMNO Secretary-General Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the proposals would be assessed ahead of the party's Congress scheduled for Aug 20. The source of this information is Berita Harian. Furthermore, a special press conference is expected on August 14 to clarify the details of the Congress and the proposals to be presented.

