Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: UMNO is counting on Johor and Selangor to relaunch the party

27 July 2024_ UMNO Vice President Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has stressed the importance of focusing on Johor and Selangor for the party's...

Malaysia: UMNO is counting on Johor and Selangor to relaunch the party
28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 July 2024_ UMNO Vice President Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has stressed the importance of focusing on Johor and Selangor for the party's revival. According to Johari, these states have historically been among the main contributors of seats during UMNO's successful periods. He said UMNO had the potential to win 40 of the 56 seats in Johor, but acknowledged that the situation for parliamentary seats was less promising. Johari also urged local leaders to train a new generation of young leaders to face the next elections. The news is reported by BH Ahad. UMNO, the United Malay National Organisation, is one of the main political parties in Malaysia, historically dominant in the country's politics.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
He said UMNO Johor vice president Selangor
Vedi anche
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza