Malaysia: UMNO is counting on Johor and Selangor to relaunch the party

27 July 2024_ UMNO Vice President Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has stressed the importance of focusing on Johor and Selangor for the party's revival. According to Johari, these states have historically been among the main contributors of seats during UMNO's successful periods. He said UMNO had the potential to win 40 of the 56 seats in Johor, but acknowledged that the situation for parliamentary seats was less promising. Johari also urged local leaders to train a new generation of young leaders to face the next elections. The news is reported by BH Ahad. UMNO, the United Malay National Organisation, is one of the main political parties in Malaysia, historically dominant in the country's politics.