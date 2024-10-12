Malaysia: Unemployment rate drops to 3.2% in August 2024

October 11, 2024_ The unemployment rate in Malaysia fell to 3.2% in August 2024, from 3.4% in the same month last year, marking the lowest level since January 2020. This is in line with forecasts, with the expected annual average of 3.3%. The decline in the unemployment rate reflects a recovery in the Malaysian labor market, which is benefiting from sustained economic growth. The source of this information is 工商時報. Malaysia, located in Southeast Asia, is a country known for its cultural diversity and a growing economy, which relies on sectors such as industry, trade, and tourism.