Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Unemployment rate drops to 3.2% in August 2024

October 11, 2024_ The unemployment rate in Malaysia fell to 3.2% in August 2024, from 3.4% in the same month last year, marking the lowest level...

Malaysia: Unemployment rate drops to 3.2% in August 2024
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 11, 2024_ The unemployment rate in Malaysia fell to 3.2% in August 2024, from 3.4% in the same month last year, marking the lowest level since January 2020. This is in line with forecasts, with the expected annual average of 3.3%. The decline in the unemployment rate reflects a recovery in the Malaysian labor market, which is benefiting from sustained economic growth. The source of this information is 工商時報. Malaysia, located in Southeast Asia, is a country known for its cultural diversity and a growing economy, which relies on sectors such as industry, trade, and tourism.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Malaysian labor market Malesia Asia Sudorientale Unemployment rate in Malaysia
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza