Malaysia: UNFPA Representative Celebrates Progress in Women's Wellbeing on Merdeka

01 September 2024_ Julitta Onabanjo, Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Malaysia, shared her thoughts on the country’s progress in sexual and reproductive health and rights, coinciding with the 67th anniversary of Independence. Onabanjo highlighted the significant improvements in reducing maternal and child mortality, as well as the expansion of family planning services and women’s participation in public life. She also commended the Malaysian government’s commitment to women’s safety, stressing the importance of a coordinated approach to addressing gender discrimination. This news was reported by malaymail.com. UNFPA is a United Nations agency that deals with sexual and reproductive health, and Onabanjo expressed her willingness to work with the Malaysian government to ensure the well-being of women and girls in the country.