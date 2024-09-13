Malaysia: UNICEF warns of abuse of 402 children in shelters

12 September 2024_ UNICEF has expressed concern over the situation of 402 children and adolescents in shelters in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, who have been victims of abuse, sexual abuse and neglect. UNICEF Representative in Malaysia, Robert Gass, said that these children require medical and psychological support due to the trauma they have suffered. The organization praised the actions of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and local authorities for their intervention in rescuing the children involved, hoping that this marks the beginning of their healing process. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Shelters are facilities designed to provide support and protection to children in vulnerable situations, but in this case they have turned out to be places of serious abuse.