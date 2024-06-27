Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Malaysia: Upcoming announcement on salary increase for civil servants

27 giugno 2024 | 13.08
Redazione Adnkronos
26 June 2024_ The Prime Minister of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has announced that the new salary increase rate for civil servants will be announced before the presentation of the 2025 Budget, scheduled for October. Anwar stressed that too long has passed without a salary adjustment for public employees, who work hard without receiving fair compensation. He reiterated his uncompromising position on the issue during a recent parliamentary session. The announcement is eagerly awaited by civil servants, who hope for recognition of their commitment. Berita Harian reports it. The decision could have a significant impact on the morale and productivity of the Malaysian public sector.

