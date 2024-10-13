Malaysia: Use of body-worn cameras reduces corruption, increases customs revenue

12 October 2024_ The introduction of body-worn cameras (BWC) by the Department of Customs Malaysia has led to a significant reduction of 38.46% in cases of misconduct, corruption and abuse of power. Between August 2023 and July 2024, only eight incidents were recorded, compared to thirteen in the previous period. Furthermore, the use of BWCs has contributed to an increase in revenue from RM5.22 million to RM6.34 million in the same period, marking an increase of 21.46%. This was reported by Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe. The pilot project, which began in October 2023, will see the deployment of 60 units at five strategic locations, aiming to further enhance the integrity of the Department of Customs.