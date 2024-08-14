Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
12:40
Malaysia: UzmaSAT-1 satellite launched for food security and national defense

August 13, 2024_ Malaysia is gearing up for the launch of the UzmaSAT-1 satellite, scheduled for October or November 2024, which promises to...

Malaysia: UzmaSAT-1 satellite launched for food security and national defense
14 agosto 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 13, 2024_ Malaysia is gearing up for the launch of the UzmaSAT-1 satellite, scheduled for October or November 2024, which promises to revolutionise the food security and defence sectors. Developed by Geospatial AI Sdn Bhd in collaboration with Satellogic, the satellite will have a resolution of 50 centimetres per pixel and will be able to monitor agriculture and illicit activities. Geospatial AI CEO Mohammad Fadhli Jamaluddin said the 45.4kg satellite will be able to provide detailed data to improve agricultural resource management and national security. The news was reported by Berita Harian. UzmaSAT-1 represents a significant step for Malaysia in the field of space technology, in line with the government's initiatives for technology development.

