Malaysia: Valentina Cucina E Bar Welcomes New Chef Nic for a Unique Italian Dining Experience

October 10, 2024_ Valentina Cucina E Bar, the Italian restaurant located on the rooftop of Bukit Jalil, recently welcomed the new executive chef Nicholas de Gersigny, originally from Sydney but with Italian family roots. Chef Nic brings with him a wealth of culinary experience, having worked in various Italian locations such as Sardinia, Genoa and the Amalfi Coast, and enriches the menu with traditional dishes from southern Italy. Among his creations are recipes based on seafood and fresh vegetables, such as grilled prawns with stracciatella and tagliolini al nero di seppia with crab. The news was reported by eatdrinkkl.blogspot.com. Valentina is part of the Cinnamon Group, which also includes other renowned restaurants in Kuala Lumpur, helping to elevate the city's food scene.