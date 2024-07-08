Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Vespa 78th anniversary celebration in Kuala Lumpur
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
8 July 2024_ Nearly 2,000 Vespa scooter owners gathered in Kuala Lumpur to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the famous Italian brand. The event, called 'Hari Vespa 2024', saw a parade of Vespas that transformed the city streets into a sea of colour. Participants were able to explore a museum dedicated to the Vespa, with historical and contemporary models, and participate in various activities and games. The event attracted around 5,000 visitors, as reported by roadstarmag.com. Among the special guests, Simone Niccolai, General Director of Piaggio Asia Pacific, underlined the importance of the Vespa as a symbol of Italian style and innovation.

in Evidenza