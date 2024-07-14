Malaysia: Vespa 78th anniversary celebration in Kuala Lumpur

14 July 2024_ On the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the Vespa, the Hari Vespa Malaysia 2024 event was held in The Landing, KL, Sungai Besi, with the participation of over 2,000 owners of the famous Italian scooter. The event, now in its third edition, saw the presence of Vespas of various models, from classic to modern, with owners coming from all over the Malaysian Peninsula. Particularly popular was the parade that passed through Kuala Lumpur, passing through iconic locations such as Dataran Merdeka and the Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad. The event also hosted an exhibition of Vespa models, including the Vespa Sprint and Primavera 2024, and numerous collateral activities. This is reported by hmetro.com.my. Among the special guests, Simone Niccolai, General Manager of Piaggio Asia Pacific, attended the event, underlining the bond between Italy and Malaysia in the celebration of this iconic scooter.